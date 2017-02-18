High Surf Advisory issued for San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the San Francisco Peninsula Coast Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in place until 12:00 p.m.

National Weather Service reports swells will be 12-15 ft. high, lasting about 13 seconds each.

Breakers up to 17 ft. are a possibility.

The waves are expected to die down in the afternoon and evening.

Beach goers are advised to avoid the are for several safety reasons:

– The large shore break can cause injuries to beach goers

– Rip currents can pull people into the water, which is cold and turbulent

– Sneaker waves can unexpectedly knock people into the ocean