High Surf Advisory issued for San Francisco

Waves crash against a pier Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Seal Beach, Calif. A major Pacific storm has unleashed downpours and fierce gusts on Southern California, triggering flash flood warnings and other problems. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the San Francisco Peninsula Coast Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in place until 12:00 p.m.

National Weather Service reports swells will be 12-15 ft. high, lasting about 13 seconds each.

Breakers up to 17 ft. are a possibility.

The waves are expected to die down in the afternoon and evening.

Beach goers are advised to avoid the are for several safety reasons:

– The large shore break can cause injuries to beach goers
– Rip currents can pull people into the water, which is cold and turbulent
– Sneaker waves can unexpectedly knock people into the ocean

