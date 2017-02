PACIFICA (KRON) — A stretch of state Highway 1 in Pacifica is closed Saturday morning due to a mudslide, according to California Highway Patrol.

The highway is closed at Linda Mar Boulevard.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert for the incident at 6:26 a.m.

Around 4:31 a.m., CHP reported a tree blocking both lanes of the highway.

The tree has since been removed, but debris is currently blocking southbound state Highway 1, according to the CHP.