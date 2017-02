(KRON)—More than 30,000 electric customers are without power near Salinas Saturday night, according to PG&E officials.

The agency reported 30,346 customers without power as of 5 p.m. More than 200 crews are trying to bring back power to the area, said PG&E spokeswoman Jacqueline Ratto.

PG&E has asked about 100 more crews to come and help restore power.