Only on 4: 19-year-old miraculously survives I-80 crash

FAIRFIELD (KRON)—A North Bay teen is still recovering a month after the weather-related car accident nearly took her life.

KRON4’s Hermela Aregawi spoke to the family.

They’re an incredibly strong family and even though the young woman her leg in this accident. She tells KRON4 because of all the support she’s gotten, most days she remains positive.

After spending weeks in a hospital, Antonetta Miller-Roman came home this week.

A month ago, the 19-year-old was driving home on i-80 westbound when she collided with a car and hit the center divide.

“I just remember getting out of my car and going to ask the guy if he was okay and I remember him saying yes,” Miller-Roman said. “That’s all I remember.”

She had been struck by another driver in a sedan.

“She had been in an accident where she had gotten out of her vehicle and was stuck by another vehicle,” said Miller Roman’s mother Trina Paison. “I had a very bad fears of that storm and I had texted her multiple times just to take it slow. It’s too dark. It’s black. You can’t see anything. Please be careful.”

Eleven surgeries in two weeks. Two of them amputations on one of her legs. Her mother describes an emotional roller coaster.

“Every time she went into surgery, they would warn us that they would have to amputate and they would warn of a high amputation and every time she got out of surgery she still had her leg,” Paison said.

Miller-Roman says the accident has given her a new perspective on life.

“It makes me want to do more with myself,” Miller-Roman said. “More daily not just laying around the house or whatever. It makes me want to get out and enjoy my life and enjoy the freedom and enjoy what I have on my body.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Miller-Roman.