PHOTOS: Tahoe resorts graced with more snow

northstar

TAHOE (KRON) — Winter 2017 has been good to resorts in the Sierras.

Some locations have even seen record-breaking levels of snow.

Here are the Vail Resorts snowfall totals for the past 48 hours:

  • Kirkwood: 12 inches
  • Northstar: 12 inches
  • Heavenly: 7 inches

Northstar California

Seasonal totals to-date:

  • 497 inches
  • 463 inches
  • 471 inches

Another storm system is expected to move through the Sierras Sunday night to Tuesday.

The National Weather Service projects 3-6 inches of liquid for the Sierra and Northeast California from this storm.

If the temperatures stay cold, this could mean another foot of fresh snow across the Sierras.

Heavenly Mountain Resort

