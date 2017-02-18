PHOTOS: Tahoe resorts graced with more snow

TAHOE (KRON) — Winter 2017 has been good to resorts in the Sierras.
Some locations have even seen record-breaking levels of snow.
Here are the Vail Resorts snowfall totals for the past 48 hours:
- Kirkwood: 12 inches
- Northstar: 12 inches
- Heavenly: 7 inches
Northstar California
Seasonal totals to-date:
- 497 inches
- 463 inches
- 471 inches
Another storm system is expected to move through the Sierras Sunday night to Tuesday.
The National Weather Service projects 3-6 inches of liquid for the Sierra and Northeast California from this storm.
If the temperatures stay cold, this could mean another foot of fresh snow across the Sierras.