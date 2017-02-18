Police investigating dumped body as homicide in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Police in Marin County are investigating Saturday morning after finding a dead body Friday night, according to the Marin County Sheriffs Office.

Around 6:00 p.m. Friday, Marin County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a body dumped on Platform Bridge Rd. between Sir Francis Drake Blvd. and Petaluma Pt. Reyes Rd.

The Marin County Sheriffs, FBI, and National Parks Service are all on site, investigating the situation as a homicide.

The body is still on the premise.

Marin County Sheriff reports this is an ongoing investigation.

The situation poses no threat to the public, authorities said.

No other information is available at this time.

Temporary Road Closure of Platform Bridge Road in West Marin is due to on-going criminal investigation, there is NO threat to community. pic.twitter.com/GiYVGgUfEy — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 18, 2017