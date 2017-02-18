Police investigating dumped body as homicide in Marin County

By and Published: Updated:
generic - body found - homicide

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Police in Marin County are investigating Saturday morning after finding a dead body Friday night, according to the Marin County Sheriffs Office.

Around 6:00 p.m. Friday, Marin County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a body dumped on Platform Bridge Rd. between Sir Francis Drake Blvd. and Petaluma Pt. Reyes Rd.

The Marin County Sheriffs, FBI, and National Parks Service are all on site, investigating the situation as a homicide.

The body is still on the premise.

Marin County Sheriff reports this is an ongoing investigation.

The situation poses no threat to the public, authorities said.

No other information is available at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s