Police looking for armed robbery suspect on Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Police are at the scene of a standoff situation that started on Treasure Island Saturday morning with an armed robbery suspect.

Officers responded to a reported robbery involving a man with a gun on Gateview Avenue at 10:43 a.m.

Police found the suspect reportedly left into a home on Mariner Drive.

Officers stayed at the scene Saturday afternoon and established a perimeter.

Mariner Drive, Gateview Avenue and 13th Street are closed. Muni buses have been rerouted, according to police.

