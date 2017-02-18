Road near Niles Canyon remains closed after storm

SAN RAMON (KRON)—Alameda County is still trying to recover from the last round of storms.

Palomares Canyon near Niles Canyon is still shut down due to the danger of falling boulders.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes reports in the East Bay.

Officials from Alameda County tell us there are several boulders ready to fall about 40-feet onto the road.

They say anything from wind to the rain were expecting could trigger those boulders to fall.

Concrete barriers now block a lane on Palomares Road near Niles Canyon.

Directly above that barricade, an 800 pound boulder hanging from tree limbs.

Several other boulders are trapped behind the tree. This next round of rain could trigger those boulders to fall.

There are already large dents on the asphalt below where other rocks fell in the past few weeks, but the damage it can do to a driver could be deadly.

“A car? It’ll go right through it, it would do a lot of damage to a car, it’ll go right through it,” one resident said.

Robert Townsend and Red Rowton live in the area.

They say falling rocks are nothing new.

“Oh yeah absolutely every time it rains just about,” one resident said.

In fact, they say the recent rains have not only triggered falling rocks and boulders but mudslides as well.

“After we’ve had storm after storm when the ground gets saturated that’s when it really starts to happen, it’s when you see the slides and things like that so it’s usually not the first few rains once the ground gets saturated it can’t hold the water and its starts coming down,” one resident said.

They also expect to see mudslides as well.

“It’s going to come down eventually, yeah, for sure.”

The area has gotten so dangerous crews in the area told us we needed to leave.

“You guys gotta go, you guys can’t be here,” one worker said.

While it may be dangerous, people who live here say the beauty of this canyon outweighs the risk.

“That’s just what happens when you live in the canyon, that’s right,” one resident said.

At least one lane of Palomares Road was supposed to be open by Saturday night, but that’s not going to happen especially with this next round of rain on the way.