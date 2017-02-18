Tips to prepare for the storm

(KRON)—The impending storm across the Bay Area trying to figure out ways to prepare for it.

KRON4 has you covered with tips on the best course of action provided by PG&E.

Have flashlights, radios and batteries nearby.

Contact the PG&E power information line at 1-800-743-5002.

Visit the outage map at pge.com.

Customers can log in to their account through PGE.com and sign up to see proactive alerts through email, text or phone.

If you have a cordless phone or answering machine that requires electricity, have a cell phone ready as backup.

Have fresh drinking water and freeze plastic containers filled with water to make ice. This will prevent food from spoiling.

Secure outdoor furniture or lightweight items that can be blown away by high winds.

If you have a stand-by generator, make sure it’s installed correctly.

POWER OUTAGE SAFETY TIPS

Stay away from downed power lines. Be aware of objects that have power lines fall on top of them such as cars, trees, and pools of water.

If your power is out, turn off all your appliances to avoid fire hazards when the power comes back on.

Use battery-operated flashlights instead of flashlights.

Follow all posted speed limits or drive a bit slower. Street lights might be out.

Come to a complete stop at intersections just in case traffic signals might be out.