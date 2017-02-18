Victim carjacked at gunpoint in BART parking lot

PITTSBURG (KRON)—A victim was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning inside the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station parking lot, according to police.

Two suspects are accused of holding a victim at gunpoint around 4:10 a.m. inside the lot, police said.

The suspects then took the victim’s green 2001 Ford Escort.

Officers searched for the two, but couldn’t find them, said BART police Lt. Randy Gregson.

The victim was not injured.

The suspects have been described as two black male juveniles. One of the suspects was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt while the other wore a gray sweatshirt, Gregson said.