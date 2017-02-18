VIDEO: Mudslide closes 101 in Southern California

Video courtesy of CNN.

VENTURA COUNTY (KRON) — The northbound lanes of Highway 101 through La Conchita were closed Friday afternoon after mud and water spilled onto the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the hillside along the highway is usually a problem area during heavy rains, as the mud inevitably slips onto the roadways.

“As you know years past we’ve had difficulties with holding back the mud from the hillsides onto the highway,” Sgt. Tom Webster of CHP said. “So it’s been a common occurrence over the years.”

Two to three feet of mud were on the lanes near Santa Barbara Avenue.

Southbound lanes remained open as crews were on scene working to clear the debris from the northbound side.

It is unknown when the road will re-open

The La Conchita hillside has collapsed onto the town twice. When it happened in 2005, 10 people were killed.

