VIDEO: San Jose recovering from Friday’s storm

SAN JOSE (KRON)—San Jose is trying recover from the effects of Friday’s storm.

It brought heavy wind and rain barreling through San Jose.

“These big pineapple trees were letting loose yesterday I saw a couple cars get hit,” one resident said.

There are downed trees all over the the city. You didn’t have to be in the South Bay to feel those winds. You could feel them up the Peninsula and in the East Bay.

“I was listening to the wind go by the building we live in right across the street so I was fortunate to kind of keep dry,” one man said.

“I was walking to the light rail because I take public transportation I was being blown down the street and I literally watched a tree a palm tree being blown over on the other side of the street and I was just cracking up like this is crazy,” one woman said.

But those downed trees are causing major problems like power outages.

KRON4 checked with PG&E and as of Saturday morning, nearly 4,000 customers are still without power because of outages tied to the storm.

“The ballet studio I’m at the light flickered a couple times,” one woman said.

Another problem was traffic lights that were either out or completely not working.

KRON4 found one that hadn’t been working normally for hours.

Damage multiple agencies are trying to clear up before the next round of storms.