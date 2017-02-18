VIDEO: Town near Oroville still faces flooding

COLUSA COUNTY (KRON) — While officials say that crews are getting the Oroville Dam crisis under control, one nearby town is still struggling with an overflow of water.

About an hour south-west of Oroville, roads are swamped near the farm community of Maxwell.

Maxwell lies at an elevation of 92 feet.

A KRON4 viewer sent in the above video of flooding on I-5, about five miles south of Maxwell.

The roads are completely covered in water.

The viewer says that California Highway Patrol is on site conducting traffic control.