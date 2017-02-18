Video courtesy of California Department of Water Resources

OROVILLE (KRON) — The water levels at Lake Oroville are continuing to fall as crews are working around the clock, despite bad weather conditions.

The water elevation in the lake has fallen more than 45 feet from the height of the emergency spillway, according to officials.

Cal Fire, Butte County Sheriff, the Department of Water Resources (DWR), and the Incident Managment Team, are working as a collective to continue this downward trend.

The following was written in a statement releaed by the four groups:

Outflows continue to outpace flow into the reservoir and the goal of achieving a reservoir depth of 850 feet remains a priority. As runoff flows into the reservoir, water levels will likely fluctuate but will remain within acceptable and typical depths during times of storm activity.”

Regardless of weather circumstances, officials say non-stop work will continue on the area below the spillway, the monoliths, access roads, and various eroded areas created by emergency spillway runoff.

“Rock, aggregate, and cement slurry continue to be placed into areas affected by erosion,” officials said. “This work will continue 24 hours a day.”

DWR continues to aggressively monitor the status of the dam, spillways, the Hyatt Power Plant, related structures, and progress of repair activities.