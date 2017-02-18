Yelp Review: Where to go if you’re looking for love

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Looking for love in 2017?

Yelp’s Community Manager Kevin Blum came by the KRON4 studio today with some suggestions for places where you just might find your soulmate.

Here’s where Kevin says you have the best chances of meeting someone who has similar interests:

Cupid’s Undie Run, San Francisco – This is a fundraiser where people run in their underwear. The half-naked joggers are there to raise money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Looks like you can settle on several interests at this event!

Kittea Cat Cafe, San Francisco – This is exactly what it sounds like! It’s a cafe where you can hang out with feline friends. There are 10-15 rescue cats lounging around on any given day. If a dislike for cats is your ultimate deal-breaker, this is the purrfect place to ensure you’ve weeded those people out.

Piano Fight, San Francisco – If you love live music and theater, this is a fun place to meet new people. Each night there is a different comedy show, play, or live music. Every Thursday is improv night. Settle in with great food and drinks, and enjoy the show and good company!

For for places Yelpers love meeting new people, check out the video above!