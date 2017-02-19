2 accused of trying to rob San Bruno business at gunpoint

By Published: Updated:
generic

SAN BRUNO (KRON)—Police arrested two men on Friday night after they allegedly trying to rob a business in San Bruno at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. near El Camino Real and Sneath Lane, police said.

The caller told officers that two men with handguns tried robbing a business.

Officers searched the area and found two men near the San Bruno BART station who matched the description of the caller, police said.

The witness was able to positively identify the two suspects.

Police have identified the pair as 28-year-old Francisco Soto and 25-year-old German Fernandez, both of San Francisco.

Fernandez and Soto were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The two were booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s