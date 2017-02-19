SAN BRUNO (KRON)—Police arrested two men on Friday night after they allegedly trying to rob a business in San Bruno at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. near El Camino Real and Sneath Lane, police said.

The caller told officers that two men with handguns tried robbing a business.

Officers searched the area and found two men near the San Bruno BART station who matched the description of the caller, police said.

The witness was able to positively identify the two suspects.

Police have identified the pair as 28-year-old Francisco Soto and 25-year-old German Fernandez, both of San Francisco.

Fernandez and Soto were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The two were booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.