SAN JOSE (KRON)—Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning in downtown San Jose near San Jose State University, according to police.

Officers responded to report of a shooting near South Third and East San Carlos streets at 3:26 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived, they found two men with at least one gunshot wound. The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police were not able to find a suspect and a description has not been given.