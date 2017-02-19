5 burglary suspects arrested in Santa Clara

By Published: Updated:
Photos courtesy of Santa Clara Police Department.
Photos courtesy of Santa Clara Police Department.

SANTA CLARA (KRON)– Police investigators identified five individuals suspected of committing home burglaries in November, Santa Clara police Chief Michael Sellers announced Friday.

In November, three suspects burglarized a home in the area of Tamarack Lane. After months of investigating, police learned the suspects’ identities and connected them to two other burglary suspects, police said.

Investigators were able to link the stolen property to the five suspects, who were then located, arrested, and are awaiting trail.

Police identified them as Dominic Sherman, Daniel Sherman, Jaswant Singh, Kevin Camberos and Selena Chavez.

Police recovered about $6,000 to $8,000 worth of stolen property for the victims, police said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s