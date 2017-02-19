5 burglary suspects arrested in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (KRON)– Police investigators identified five individuals suspected of committing home burglaries in November, Santa Clara police Chief Michael Sellers announced Friday.

In November, three suspects burglarized a home in the area of Tamarack Lane. After months of investigating, police learned the suspects’ identities and connected them to two other burglary suspects, police said.

Investigators were able to link the stolen property to the five suspects, who were then located, arrested, and are awaiting trail.

Police identified them as Dominic Sherman, Daniel Sherman, Jaswant Singh, Kevin Camberos and Selena Chavez.

Police recovered about $6,000 to $8,000 worth of stolen property for the victims, police said.