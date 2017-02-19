BART delays around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Several BART stations around the Bay Area faced delays Sunday Morning.

Police activity near the Balboa station in San Francisco caused a 10-minute delay in the Daly City/Millbrae direction.

BART recovering: 10 min delay at BALB in SFO, MLBR and DALY dirs due to police activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 19, 2017

The Pittsburg station experienced 20-minute delays in the San Francisco and Daly City/Millbrae directions because of track issues in Concord.

20 min delay on PITT line in PITT, SFO and MLBR dirs due to ongoing track issues in CONC area. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 19, 2017

