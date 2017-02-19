Car fire blocks lanes on southbound 101 in Sausalito By KRON 4 Staff Published: February 19, 2017, 8:41 pm Updated: February 19, 2017, 8:41 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) SAUSALITO (KRON)—Lanes 2,3 and 4 are blocked Sunday night because of a car fire in Sausalito. Crews expect the lanes to be closed for at least 2 hours. Stay with KRON4 News for updates. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement