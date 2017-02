CONCORD (KRON)—Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying an elderly woman Sunday afternoon.

The woman was found walking near Oak Grove Road and David Avenue.

She is about 80 years old and speaks mostly Korean.

Through a translator, she has identified herself as Yeon Sun Kim, but police were not able to find her home or other information.

If you are able to identify the woman, please contact the police at (925) 671-3333.