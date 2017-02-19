Concord police search home, find illegal gun and weapons

CONCORD (KRON)—Two people were arrested after police found illegal guns inside their home in Concord that were accessible to children.

Some residents said at a recent community meeting that they were concerned about illegal activities in their neighborhood.

Police started patrolling the area and were able to obtain a search warrant for the home neighbors were concerned about.

Officers found illegally owned guns during their search and other dangerous weapons. They were accessible to young children.

Two people were arrested shortly after the search.

