Deadly car fire blocks lanes on southbound 101 in Sausalito

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Jacob Louie
Photo Credit: Jacob Louie

SAUSALITO (KRON)—One person has died Sunday night because of a solo car crash on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Sausalito, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. near Spencer Avenue just north of the Golden Gate Bridge.

One of four lanes is open in the southbound direction and drivers should expect delays.

Emergency crews are still investigating the scene and clearing the crash.

It is expected to take three hours for lanes to reopen.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s