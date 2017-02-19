Deadly car fire blocks lanes on southbound 101 in Sausalito

SAUSALITO (KRON)—One person has died Sunday night because of a solo car crash on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Sausalito, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. near Spencer Avenue just north of the Golden Gate Bridge.

One of four lanes is open in the southbound direction and drivers should expect delays.

Emergency crews are still investigating the scene and clearing the crash.

It is expected to take three hours for lanes to reopen.

