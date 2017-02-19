OROVILLE (KRON)—The Department of Water Resources has increased the outflow of the Oroville Dam from 55,000 cubic feet per second to 60,000 cubic feet per second Sunday afternoon.

It is part of normal flood control operations, according to the department.

Officials are also increasing the outflow because of predicted weather conditions. The increase is temporary, but it is designed to balance the amount of water inside and outside the reservoir.

The department continually works to manage lake levels, water flow and support construction activities.

DWR is having crews monitor the outflow on the ground and using drones.