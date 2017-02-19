Department of Water Resources increases outflow of Oroville Dam

People watch the gushing waters of the Feather River from the town's fish hatchery a day after an evacuation was lifted Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Authorities say the immediate danger has passed and allowed people living downstream of the Oroville Dam to go back home Tuesday after ordering an evacuation Sunday. But new storms forecast to hit Northern California this week will test quick repairs to the dam. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
OROVILLE (KRON)—The Department of Water Resources has increased the outflow of the Oroville Dam from 55,000 cubic feet per second to 60,000 cubic feet per second Sunday afternoon.

It is part of normal flood control operations, according to the department.

Officials are also increasing the outflow because of predicted weather conditions. The increase is temporary, but it is designed to balance the amount of water inside and outside the reservoir.

The department continually works to manage lake levels, water flow and support construction activities.

DWR is having crews monitor the outflow on the ground and using drones.

