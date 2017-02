SAN DIEGO (KRON)— A tree ripped through a townhouse in San Diego Friday night.

The incident happened near the area of Scripps Ranch.

A man and a toddler were downstairs when the tree came crashing down.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

This is just one of several storm-related incidents reported throughout Southern California.

A giant sinkhole swallowed a car in Los Angeles, Friday night.