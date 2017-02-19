Family dog surrendered at shelter with heartbreaking note

By Published: Updated:
The Humane Society of Utah
The Humane Society of Utah

UTAH (WFLA)–A family in Utah is determined to find their dog, ‘Rhino Lightning’ a good home.

The pup’s family, who has three small children, surrendered him at the Humane Society because he is “unaware of his size” and gets too excited when he plays.

They left Rhino with a spiral notebook including a child’s heartbreaking note addressed to the dog’s new family.

“He was my puppy,” the child wrote of the 3-year-old dog. “I really hope he is in a good environment. I really miss him.”

The Humane Society of Utah
The Humane Society of Utah

The note also includes a list of handwritten instructions, noting that Rhino doesn’t like cats, water or snow.

“It was very heartbreaking to see from his perspective, his relationship and friendship with this dog. But we hope that he sees the story and knows that his best friend is going to find a new home, ”said DeAnn Shepherd, marketing director for the shelter.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s