Flight delays at SFO because of storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—The weather causing headaches for travelers this holiday weekend for some it’s a matter of days.

About 150 flights delayed mostly due to the weather at San Francisco International Airport. It was the worst for those going short distances.

KRON4 talked to people that were delayed for days.

A group of co-workers visiting from Los Angeles unexpectedly spent the long weekend together.

“We were supposed to leave Friday 8:45 to Burbank and that was delayed so the next available flight was tonight at 8:45, but it’s delayed again,” said traveler Enri Rodriguez.

“We had plans. It’s the long weekend so we weren’t expecting to be stuck with each other for another two days this long weekend.”

The co-workers paid out of pocket for two nights in a hotel, but fortunately, their employer has agreed to reimburse them.

At the peak, delays were on average about three hours at SFO.

KRON4 also spoke to travelers who were getting conflicting information about their flights.

Flights were listed as delayed online. When travelers got to the airport, they’re told their flights are on time.