OHIO (KRON)– An Ohio couple stopped for lunch, and their dog grew tired of waiting.

Tim and Yvonne Blakenship was at Subway for a few minutes when their dog started honking the horn for them to hurry up.

After pressing on the horn four times the first time, she stopped, and seconds later honked again.

Diamond has been seen around town on other occasions honking at its owner, according to local residents.