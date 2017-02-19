Mobile home burglary in Fremont, police search for suspects

FREMONT (BCN)– Police are looking for two suspects who burglarized a mobile home Thursday in Fremont.

According to police, the burglary occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Besaro Mobile Home Park located at 4141 Deep Creek Road.

One suspect is described as a female with a medium build, and the second suspect is described as a skinny male with short brown hair.

They were driving a white 4-door vehicle, possibly a Toyota, police said.

According to police, a residential burglary took place the day before at the Niles Mobile Home Park, located at 711 Old Canyon Road.

The description of the suspects is similar to the suspects in the Besaro burglary, according to police.

Anyone with information about these burglaries can contact Fremont police at (510) 790-6800.