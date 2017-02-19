Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (BCN)–A person died Saturday night in San Bruno after a car struck them as they were crossing the street, police said.

The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of El Camino Real, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian lying in the roadway, on El Camino Real just south of Commodore Drive, across from The Shops at Tanforan mall.

Investigators determined the pedestrian was crossing El Camino Real outside of the crosswalk when a vehicle struck them.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. Their identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at