San Francisco man arrested after giving police fake name

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A San Francisco man on probation was arrested in Sonoma County Saturday night after giving sheriff’s deputies a fake name, sheriff’s officials said.

On Saturday night Andrew Rojas of San Francisco was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was stopped by sheriff’s deputies.

When a deputy asked for his name, Rojas gave a false identification.

According to sheriff’s officials, Rojas had given the same fake name several years earlier when he was arrested on suspicion of drug possession.

During the stop, deputies learned that Rojas was on probation from Sonoma County for drug possession.

He was also on felony probation out of San Francisco for possession of a stolen vehicle and leading police on a pursuit, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies searched his bag and found drug paraphernalia and a taser, before arresting him.