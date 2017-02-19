Shooting in Salinas leaves 1 man dead, police investigating

SALINAS (KRON)– Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night in Salinas, police said.

At 10:32 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Cross Avenue on a report that gunshots were fired.

At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old man in the driveway of an apartment complex who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are investigating the homicide and looking for a dark-colored compact vehicle that may be associated with the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Salinas police Det. David Poulin at (831) 758-7270 or Det. Ciro Barboza at (831) 758-7145.