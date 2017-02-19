Sonoma County deputies involved in standoff with barricaded suspect

Published:
kron-generic-lights-accident-1

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)–Sonoma County sheriff’s officials are at the scene of a standoff situation this afternoon in the unincorporated community of Bodega.

At 11:55 a.m., sheriff’s officials said they were involved with a barricaded suspect in the area and had closed several roads.

According to sheriff’s officials, Bodega Highway is closed between state Highway 1 and Joy Road.

Salmon Creek Road is also closed between Bodega Highway and Tannery Creek Road.

Further information was not immediately available

