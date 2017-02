KIRKWOOD (KRON)—Kirkwood Mountain in Alpine County has reached 500 inches of snow on Sunday afternoon, according to officials with the Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

The area was snowing all weekend and the National Weather Service predicts more snow coming into this week.

Kirkwood Mountain received 4 inches of snow within the last 24 hours and 13 inches in the last 48 hours.

