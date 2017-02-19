SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—One of the areas that is expected to get hit the hardest with this storm is the Peninsula.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake was in South San Francisco where volunteers have been helping the city prepare.

South San Francisco could be getting one to three inches of rain which is why cleaning out storm drains is a new volunteer initiative.

Another big Bay Area storm system means water will be pouring into storm drains in South San Francisco that is, unless they’re filled with junk.

“The idea of the program is to keep litter, debris out of the storm drains before it enters Colma Creek and ultimately San Francisco Bay,” said city councilor Mark Addiego.

Addiego had seen the Adopt-A-Storm-Drain idea in other places, and got it approved there earlier this month.

It’s basically a good neighbor plea to get people to take charge of specific drains around town and make sure they’re clear and ready to handle rain water.

“Is that something you think you’d do?” Blake asked one resident.

“Yes, yes definitely,” the resident said. “I would love to volunteer for such a thing.”

Of the more than 3,000 drains in the city, people have adopted 50 of them.

Anyone can do it; businesses included through a simple online sign-up.

If it’s easier, you can pick drains right by your house.

“One or two times a week should be all it takes. A few minutes.”

The best time to do the cleanup is right before a storm, so pay attention to when those clouds start rolling in.

But you can do it any time and you’ll even get gloves, a bucket, and other supplies for free.

It looks like a banner has been recruiting new volunteers.

“Just walking by here I saw the sign, I took a shot at that, I said, ‘I’ll check it out,'” one resident said.

It’s only a little time that could help prevent major flood problems.

If you want to sign up to adopt a drain, visit the website: http://www.ssf.net/2407/Adopt-A-Storm-Drain