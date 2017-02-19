Wind advisory issued for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)— The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the San Francisco Bay Area that will be in effect from 4 p.m. today until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, southerly winds of 20 to 35 mph are expected this afternoon and evening, especially along the coast and in the hills.

Gusts will be between 45 and 50 mph.

Gusty winds will make driving difficult.

Saturated soils will also contribute to an increased risk of downed trees and powerlines during strong winds, NWS officials said.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PST TUESDAY.#castorm pic.twitter.com/Ygije5cEzy — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 18, 2017