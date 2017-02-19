PALO ALTO (KRON)—Police are searching for a suspect who threw a woman to the ground Saturday night as she was walking through a Palo Alto park during an attempted robbery.

It happened at 9:20 p.m. at Pardee Park on Center Drive.

Officers arrived to the scene as soon as they could, but were unable to find a suspect.

A woman in her 20s was walking her small dog along the foot path in the park. She was texting when she noticed a suspect near the playground.

She quickly put her phone in her jacket pocket and kept walking. The suspect then started following her.

The woman got off the path to let him pass when the suspect grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground.

The suspect tried to steal her phone from her pocket. The woman began to scream and the suspect put his hand over her mouth.

The victim then bit the suspect’s hand and the victim’s dog started biting the suspect’s legs. The suspect then ran away towards Center Drive.

The woman was not physically injured.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches ti 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with a hood and pants.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Palo Alto police dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent to text message to 650-383-8984.