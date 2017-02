SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has hit the North Bay on Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at around 4:57 p.m. about 4 kilometers (3 miles) south-southwest of Cobb California.

The temblor also hit 39 kilometers (24 miles) north of Santa Rosa.

The area has been ravaged by massive storms over the past few weeks.

