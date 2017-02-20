4 accidents block lanes of WB 580 in Oakland

crash

OAKLAND (KRON) — Multiple traffic collisions on westbound Interstate Highway 580 at Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland is blocking two lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 4:20 a.m. and involves at least four vehicles, CHP officials said. A Sig-alert was issued at 4:51 a.m. because all lanes were blocked.

As of 5:24 a.m., two lanes have reopened and two remain closed.

CHP officials said there is at least one minor injury. Crews are currently on the scene.

