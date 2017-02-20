4 accidents block lanes of WB 580 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Multiple traffic collisions on westbound Interstate Highway 580 at Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland is blocking two lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 4:20 a.m. and involves at least four vehicles, CHP officials said. A Sig-alert was issued at 4:51 a.m. because all lanes were blocked.

As of 5:24 a.m., two lanes have reopened and two remain closed.

CHP officials said there is at least one minor injury. Crews are currently on the scene.

CHP clearing four separate crashes from the two right lanes. Take NB 880 instead. https://t.co/6KkDoLqckU — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 20, 2017