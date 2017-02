NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — American Canyon Road in Napa County is flooded between Flosden Road and state Highway 29, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies are asking residents and drivers to avoid the area.

Here are the rainfall totals of the county:

Napa County:

Angwin 1.84 inches

Yountville 1.41 inches

Saint Helena 1.24 inch

Bay City News contributed to this report.