Anderson Reservoir likely to reach capacity soon

By Published: Updated:
anderson1

SANTA CLARA (KRON)– The Anderson Reservoir is at 100-percent capacity and Santa Clara Valley Water District officials are scrambling to make room for more rain.

Most recently, the 67-year-old dam reached capacity in 2006. The reservoir’s capacity level is supposed to be kept just under 68-percent due to seismic safety concerns.

When the dam reaches capacity, the risk of runoff flooding Coyote Creek is high.

Since 2009 the dam has operated under a storage restriction set forth by Santa Clara Valley Water District, California Division of Safety of Dams, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

During heavy rain periods, excess water temporarily increases the Anderson Reservoir’s capacity level.

The dam’s outlet has been open since Jan. 1, overflowing into the Coyote Creek.

The latest round of winter storms caused the rate of flow into the reservoir to exceed the amount of water released.

It could take up to four and nine weeks for Anderson Reservoir’s capacity levels to fall below the restricted level.

The looming danger of an earthquake happening weighs heavy, according to officials.

The dam could be severely damaged.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s