Anderson Reservoir likely to reach capacity soon

SANTA CLARA (KRON)– The Anderson Reservoir is at 100-percent capacity and Santa Clara Valley Water District officials are scrambling to make room for more rain.

Most recently, the 67-year-old dam reached capacity in 2006. The reservoir’s capacity level is supposed to be kept just under 68-percent due to seismic safety concerns.

When the dam reaches capacity, the risk of runoff flooding Coyote Creek is high.

Since 2009 the dam has operated under a storage restriction set forth by Santa Clara Valley Water District, California Division of Safety of Dams, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

During heavy rain periods, excess water temporarily increases the Anderson Reservoir’s capacity level.

The dam’s outlet has been open since Jan. 1, overflowing into the Coyote Creek.

The latest round of winter storms caused the rate of flow into the reservoir to exceed the amount of water released.

It could take up to four and nine weeks for Anderson Reservoir’s capacity levels to fall below the restricted level.

The looming danger of an earthquake happening weighs heavy, according to officials.

The dam could be severely damaged.