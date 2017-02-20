Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster is named Trump’s national security adviser By Emily Kirschenheuter, KRON Published: February 20, 2017, 12:11 pm Updated: February 20, 2017, 12:11 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) In this Feb. 16, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Andrew Jackson’s triumph over John Quincy Adams in 1828 bore striking similarities to Donald Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton last year and the president’s team has seized upon the parallels, equating Trump’s message of disruptive economic populism with Jackson’s pledge to represent the common man. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster is named President Donald Trump’s national security adviser. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement