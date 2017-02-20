Atmospheric River slams Bay Area with heavy rain, strong winds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Atmospheric River moving through the Bay Area is bringing a powerful storm to the region Monday.

The Bay Area is expected to see continuous rainfall for almost 24 hours starting early Monday morning.

The strong storm will bring heavy rain at times, flash flood watches and wind warnings to most of the Bay Area.

Latest forecasts are showing six to eight inches of rain for the Santa Cruz Mountains and possibly more. Four to six inches forecast for the mountains above Pacifica and Half Moon Bay and down the Peninsula.

Winds are also now expected to gust as high as 60 mph near the coast and over the mountain tops.

It is very likely trees and power lines will be coming down to go along with the rock and mudslides.

