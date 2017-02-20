SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Atmospheric River moving through the Bay Area is bringing a powerful storm to the region Monday.

The Bay Area is expected to see continuous rainfall for almost 24 hours starting early Monday morning.

The strong storm will bring heavy rain at times, flash flood watches and wind warnings to most of the Bay Area.

Latest forecasts are showing six to eight inches of rain for the Santa Cruz Mountains and possibly more. Four to six inches forecast for the mountains above Pacifica and Half Moon Bay and down the Peninsula.

Winds are also now expected to gust as high as 60 mph near the coast and over the mountain tops.

It is very likely trees and power lines will be coming down to go along with the rock and mudslides.

Stay with KRON4 News for weather updates

12 AM Update: While somewhat delayed, #AtmosphericRiver has arrived! Widespread rainfall expected through the night. T-Storms also possible. pic.twitter.com/76fxOlEMaU — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2017

#SanFrancisco weather observer reports 0.86 inches #rain up to 4 am, "raining heavily still." — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2017

Extensive band of heavy rain w/ widely scattered t'storms possible is lining up north-south over the coastal waters, soaking rain thru 4 am. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2017

Pilots, dispatchers: southerly winds 30-40 knots as low as 600 ft per area profilers, several+ hours strong low level wind shear. #BayArea — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2017