Bay Area rainfall totals in the last 24 hours

(KRON) Rainfall totals are adding up around the Bay Area.

Here are the numbers county by county ending 6 a.m. Monday.

Alameda County:

Fairview 1.46 inches

Castro Valley 1.11 inches

Lake Merritt .99 inches

Contra Costa County:

Mount Diable Peak 1,22 inches

Richmond City Hall 1.10 inches

Danville .99 inches

Marin County:

Kentfield 2.33 inches

Woodacre 2.25 inches

Mill Valley 1.83 inches

Napa County:

Angwin 1.84 inches

Yountville 1.41 inches

Saint Helena 1.24 inches

San Francisco County:

San Francisco .96 inches

San Mateo County:

Pacifica 1.25 inches

La Honda 1.14 inches

Woodside 1.12 inches

Santa Clara County:

Lexington Hills 1.77 inches

Saratoga 1.43 inches

Cupertino 1.39 inches

Santa Cruz County:

Boulder Creek 3.04 inches

Ben Lomnd 2.79 inches

Live Oak 2.69 inches

Sonoma County:

Guerneville 4.60 inches

Graton 2.37 inches

