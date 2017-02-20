Bay Area rainfall totals in the last 24 hours

(KRON) Rainfall totals are adding up around the Bay Area.
Here are the numbers county by county ending 6 a.m. Monday.
KRON4’S ONLINE STORMTRACKER4 WEATHER CENTER
Alameda County:
Fairview 1.46 inches
Castro Valley 1.11 inches
Lake Merritt .99 inches
Contra Costa County:
Mount Diable Peak 1,22 inches
Richmond City Hall 1.10 inches
Danville .99 inches
Marin County:
Kentfield 2.33 inches
Woodacre 2.25 inches
Mill Valley 1.83 inches
Napa County:
Angwin 1.84 inches
Yountville 1.41 inches
Saint Helena 1.24 inches
San Francisco County:
San Francisco .96 inches
San Mateo County:
Pacifica 1.25 inches
La Honda 1.14 inches
Woodside 1.12 inches
Santa Clara County:
Lexington Hills 1.77 inches
Saratoga 1.43 inches
Cupertino 1.39 inches
Santa Cruz County:
Boulder Creek 3.04 inches
Ben Lomnd 2.79 inches
Live Oak 2.69 inches
Sonoma County:
Guerneville 4.60 inches
Graton 2.37 inches
Monte Rio 2.20 inches