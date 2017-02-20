SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shocking video has surfaced of Breitbart senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos allegedly defending pedophilia.

In the video, tweeted by conservative Reagan Battalion blog site, Yiannopoulos says that sex between 13-year-olds and older men can be “life-affirming” in the gay community.

He also discusses Jews, sexual consent, statutory rape, child abuse, homosexuality and how he feels sexual relationships between boys and older men can be positive.

In a Facebook post, Yiannopoulos denied he was defending pedophilia in the video.

He says that term refers to younger children, not “someone who is 13-year-old, who is sexually mature.” He also says, “We get hung up on this sort of child abuse stuff to the point where we are heavily policing consensual adults.”

The ACU Conservative announced Monday morning that they have decided to rescind an invitation to Yiannopoulos to speak at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference.

“Due to the revelation of an offensive video in the past 24 hours condoning pedophilia, the American Conservative Union has decided to rescind the invitation of Milo Yiannopolous to speak at the Conservative Political Action conference,” American Conservative Union president Matt Schlapp said in a statement on Twitter.

Watch the video in the tweet below.

Here is the uncut 5 minute video of Milo Yiannopoulos advocating for Pederasty involving “13 Year old” and “older men.” HIS WORDS.@Mschlapp pic.twitter.com/mAgmfpuyvu — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2017

Yiannopolouos’s response: