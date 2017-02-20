San Jose gearing up for harsh storm conditions

SANTA CRUZ (KRON)– Heavy rains and wind gusts knocked down several trees and wires in Santa Cruz on Monday causing road closures.

For nearly a month, Santa Cruz has battled against turbulent weather conditions brought on by several Bay Area storms.

The latest storm sent trees and wires crashing into the roadway resulting in road closures.

Storm update: Valencia Rd closed north of Siesta Dr. slide, tree and wires. pic.twitter.com/HXZbcILUfW — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) February 20, 2017

Storm update. Soquel San Jose Rd closed at Sundance Hill. Tree and wires. pic.twitter.com/oJ6qOfWiN2 — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) February 20, 2017

San Jose’s Emergency Operations Center was opened Monday morning in response to the series of storms that have already swept through the South Bay.

According to the National Weather Service, San Jose can expect another 3/4 to 1. 1/4 inches of rain as the day continues, but rainfall up to 4 and 6 inches is expected in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Officials expect high stream flows in Coyote Creek to cause flooding in low-lying areas nearby.