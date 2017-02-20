San Jose gearing up for harsh storm conditions

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of CHP Santa Cruz.
Photo courtesy of CHP Santa Cruz.

SANTA CRUZ (KRON)–  Heavy rains and wind gusts knocked down several trees and wires in Santa Cruz on Monday causing road closures.

For nearly a month, Santa Cruz has battled against turbulent weather conditions brought on by several Bay Area storms.

VIDEO: Santa Cruz residents cope with storm damage

The latest storm sent trees and wires crashing into the roadway resulting in road closures.

San Jose’s Emergency Operations Center was opened Monday morning in response to the series of storms that have already swept through the South Bay.

According to the National Weather Service, San Jose can expect another 3/4  to 1. 1/4 inches of rain as the day continues, but rainfall up to 4 and 6 inches is expected in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Officials expect high stream flows in Coyote Creek to cause flooding in low-lying areas nearby.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s