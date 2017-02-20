Dozens fired after taking part in ‘Day Without Immigrants’

DENVER (KRON) — While people all over the country participated in “A Day Without Immigrants” protests, a crew of guys in Denver found themselves without a job after telling their boss they were taking part in the protest.

It was a day meant to unite and show the Trump administration how much immigrants contribute to the county’s economy.

“If I had to do it again, I would do it again,” Ray said, who was fired from his job in Denver.

Many people skipped work and vowed not to spend any money last Thursday.

However, a crew of guys say when they told their boss they would not be at work that day, they were all fired.

Instead of united people, the movement ripped apart a company and at least 30 of its workers.

“If you do not show up, you`re not going to have a job,” said owner Jim Serowski of JVS Masonry.

Ray says he told his boss the crew would be at work Saturday to make up for the missed day.

Jim says that wasn’t good enough. But he also said, if they want their job back, all they have to do is ask.