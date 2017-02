SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (BCN)– Emergency crews are responding to a rural creek that has breached it’s banks and is flooding agricultural fields at the edge of Santa Cruz

County near Watsonville, according to firefighters.

Cal Fire, the Watsonville Fire Department, and sheriff’s deputies are at Coward Creek, near the corner of state Highway 129 and Thompson Road, Cal Fire said in a statement on Twitter around 5 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.