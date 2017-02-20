Fallen tree damages bridge, road to private residence in Marin County

Photo courtesy of Marin County Sheriff's Office.
Photo courtesy of Marin County Sheriff's Office.

MARIN COUNTY (BCN)–A large tree fell this afternoon, damaging a bridge that provides access to a private residence east of Nicasio, according to the Marin County
Sheriff’s Office.

The damage was reported in the 7000 block of Lucas Valley Road in unincorporated Marin County in a statement posted to social media at 3:53 p.m.

The roadway’s integrity was compromised by the fallen tree, according to deputies.

 

