Fallen tree damages bridge, road to private residence in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (BCN)–A large tree fell this afternoon, damaging a bridge that provides access to a private residence east of Nicasio, according to the Marin County

Sheriff’s Office.

The damage was reported in the 7000 block of Lucas Valley Road in unincorporated Marin County in a statement posted to social media at 3:53 p.m.

The roadway’s integrity was compromised by the fallen tree, according to deputies.

Large tree fallen in the area of 7299 Lucas Valley Rd east of Nicasio damaging private bridge to residence, integrity of roadway compromised pic.twitter.com/xfxitYLtSd — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 20, 2017