Flash flood warning for Sonoma, Marin Counties

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Sonoma and Marin Counties Monday.

The warning will remain in effect until 12:15 p.m., according to NWS officials.

The flash flood warning cover southeast and central Sonoma County and northeast Marin County.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

A Flood Warning is in effect for areas of central Sonoma County until 8:15AM Tuesday. #TurnAroundDontDrown #CAwx #CAflood pic.twitter.com/Ab3lt201vG — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2017

⚠️ Move to higher ground! Flash Flood Warning including Petaluma CA, Penngrove CA until 12:15 PM PST pic.twitter.com/U7DjsW8gRe — @NWSFlashFlood (@NWSFlashFlood) February 20, 2017