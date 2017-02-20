Flash flood warning for Sonoma, Marin Counties

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Sonoma and Marin Counties Monday.

The warning will remain in effect until 12:15 p.m., according to NWS officials.

The flash flood warning cover southeast and central Sonoma County and northeast Marin County.

